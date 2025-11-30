Yemeni officials vow liberation of occupied governorates during Independence Day event

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday, the Sanaa government held a celebratory event marking the 58th anniversary of Independence Day, which falls on November 30, commemorating the departure of the last British soldier from southern Yemen.

Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council, Daif Allah Rassam, extended congratulations on the occasion, praising the tribes that fought heroic battles against the British colonizer as well as against new invaders and occupiers.

Rassam affirmed the readiness of Yemen’s tribes to engage in the struggle for the liberation of “the occupied governorates,” referring to the eastern and southern regions under Saudi‑led coalition control.

Governor of Hadramout, Luqman Baras, emphasized that the celebration takes place amid regional and international developments that require unity and cohesion to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty.

Meanwhile, the Mufti of Taiz, Allama Alawi Bin Aqeel, urged Yemenis to draw inspiration from the steadfastness of the early revolutionaries in resisting new occupiers and their tools.

The event featured artistic performances and poetry recitations.

