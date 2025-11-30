US drone strike kills two suspected al‑Qaeda operatives in Marib

AhlulBayt News Agency: Local sources reported that at least two suspected al‑Qaeda members were killed in an airstrike in Marib province.

According to the sources, a US drone carried out the strike on Saturday, targeting two individuals riding a motorcycle in the Al‑Husoon area of Al‑Wadi district, which is under the control of Saudi‑led coalition forces.

In recent weeks, US drones have intensified their airstrikes on coalition‑controlled areas in Marib, northeastern Yemen.

Observers have noted that coalition forces have created safe havens for terrorist groups in Marib, allegedly to use them in pursuit of the coalition’s objectives in Yemen.

