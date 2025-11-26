Venezuela Slams Israeli FM Saar as War Criminal

AhlulBayt News Agency: Venezuelan Foreign Minister Iván Gil delivered a sharp response to “Israeli” Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, labeling him a “war criminal” and “perpetrator of genocide” who will ultimately face international justice.

The statement came after remarks by Saar in Paraguay’s House of Representatives and Senate, where he accused Venezuela of destabilizing the region, fueling a refugee crisis, and serving as a link between Hezbollah, Hamas, and Yemen.

Gil rejected the accusations, declaring: “The name of Venezuela is too great to come out of your filthy mouth and your hands stained with innocent blood. We are a people who fight for sovereignty and defend human rights and international law. You represent the opposite.”

He added that Venezuela is not troubled by Saar’s rhetoric, stressing: “What matters is that sooner or later, you will face international justice.”

Saar is currently on his first official visit to Paraguay, where he met President Santiago Peña, Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez, and a delegation of business leaders. He is scheduled to travel to Argentina next.

Venezuela has consistently denounced “Israeli” military actions in Gaza and the wider region, calling for the prosecution of “Israeli” leaders as war criminals.

On November 15, Palestine’s Independence Day, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro emphasized that the Palestinian people have an undeniable right to life, peace, and the establishment of an independent state.

Maduro stated that despite current ceasefire arrangements, genuine peace cannot be achieved without justice. “We will only reach real peace when justice is served for the crimes and genocide committed. Only then can we begin to recover from the rubble and devastation,” he said, reaffirming Venezuela’s demand for accountability.

He further stressed the importance of mobilizing global public opinion to end what he described as the recurring cycle of “massacres followed by agreements.” Maduro affirmed Venezuela’s commitment to supporting Gaza’s reconstruction and standing with the Palestinian people. “This will be a historic moment of dignity and pride,” he concluded, referring to the day Palestine achieves full independence.

