Yemen condemns fresh Israeli aggression on Syria, Lebanon, Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Sanaa-based Ministry of foreign affairs and expatriates strongly condemned on Friday the ongoing Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank and Syria.

In a statement, the ministry affirmed that the continuation of the enemy entity in violation of the ceasefire agreement by committing genocide crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza, as well as the ongoing aggression on the West Bank, the latest of which was the execution of two people in the city of Jenin, and the escalation of attacks by Zionist settlers against Palestinian civilians and their property.

The statement considered the Zionist aggression against Syria a flagrant violation of the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, contrary to the Charter of the United Nations and all international norms, charters and laws.

It saluted the people of the town who valiantly confronted the Zionist enemy entity and forced it to retreat and flee.

The ministry’s statement added out that the Zionist entity was still striving to destroy the capabilities of the Syrian people, occupy more territories and achieve its malicious goals in Syria.

The Yemeni ministry reaffirmed the Republic of Yemen’s firm position in supporting the Palestinian and Syrian peoples and standing by them in the face of the brutal Zionist aggression.

