335 killed, 973 injured in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since November 2024

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced on Friday the toll of victims from the Israeli aggressions since the ceasefire agreement came into effect in November 2024 until November 27, 2025.

In a statement, the ministry reported that 335 Lebanese have been killed and 973 others injured as a result of 1,308 Israeli attacks during this period.

This comes amid continuous daily Israeli aggressions on Lebanon by land, sea, and air, with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) having recorded more than ten thousand Israeli violations since the announcement of the ceasefire agreement.

.....................

End/ 257