Lebanon files UN complaint over Israeli wall in Yaroun

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanon has lodged a formal complaint with the United Nations Security Council against Israel over the construction of a wall that UN peacekeepers say lies within Lebanese territory.

According to Mehr, in a statement issued Friday, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the complaint was submitted through its Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. The ministry urged the 15-member council and the UN Secretariat to take immediate measures to prevent further violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

According to the complaint, Israel has built two T-shaped concrete separation walls in the southwest and southeast of Yaroun, inside internationally recognized Lebanese borders. The ministry said the construction amounts to the seizure of Lebanese land and represents a clear breach of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 as well as the 2024 declaration of cessation of hostilities.

