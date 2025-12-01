Hundreds rally in Manhattan for Palestinian solidarity on International Day

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York, on the occasion of the “International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.”

The protesters raised Palestinian flags and signs calling for an end to the Israeli bombardment of Gaza and for an immediate U.S. arms embargo on Israel, considering that the continued flow of weapons fuels “an ongoing genocide.”

The demonstrators also called for divesting from companies linked to the war against the Palestinians, and for halting the financial and military support provided to Israel, as part of an effort to pressure the U.S. government to protect civilians in Gaza.

