Ex-UN Rights Chief slams Gaza resolution as ‘colonial outrage’ and ‘day of shame’

AhlulBayt News Agency: A former senior United Nations human rights official has denounced the UN Security Council’s adoption of a resolution backing a US plan for foreign forces in the besieged Gaza Strip, describing the vote as a "day of shame" for the world body.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Craig Mokhiber, former director of the New York office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), described the vote on the US resolution as a "day of shame" for the world body and called it a “colonial outrage.”

The former rights official further accused governments worldwide of being “on their knees before the US empire and its violent Israeli client.”

The US-drafted resolution was adopted on Monday with 13 votes in favor, with two abstentions from Russia and China in the 15-member council.

The plan is based on US President Donald Trump's 20-point project for Gaza's future, including only a singular line that envisions the possibility of a future Palestinian state.

It outlines a Trump-chaired "Board of Peace" to oversee affairs in the besieged Palestinian territory as a transitional authority. It also authorizes an "international stabilization force" that would ensure "demilitarization" of Gaza.

Mokhiber also criticized the "horrific" resolution as a violation of international law.

“This proposal has been rejected by Palestinian civil society and factions, as well as by defenders of human rights and international law everywhere,” Mokhiber said.

“The struggle for Palestinian freedom will continue undeterred,” he emphasized.

The Hamas resistance movement and other Palestinian factions, including Islamic Jihad, have condemned the resolution for imposing an “international guardianship” over Palestinians.

“The resolution imposes an international guardianship mechanism on the Gaza Strip, which our people and their factions reject,” Hamas said.

“It also seeks to achieve the occupation’s objectives, which it failed to accomplish through its brutal genocide,” he stated.

The Palestinian group criticized the resolution for “detaching the Gaza Strip from the rest of Palestinian territory” in an attempt to impose new realities against the will of the Palestinian people.

The Islamic Jihad Movement also affirmed its rejection of the US resolution, stating that it violates the Palestinian people’s “right to self-determination.”

It further censured the use of humanitarian aid as a tool of pressure and noted that the resolution fails to hold Israel accountable for the blockade of Gaza.

Critics and independent observers argue that the US draft seeks to use the UN’s authority to normalize Israel’s genocide and impose another foreign regime on Palestinians.

The plan is also criticized for operating outside recognized international legal frameworks, establishing a parallel order based on security control and external authority.

The diplomats said that the Americans could decide to go forward unilaterally with a force from willing countries that would not have the UN backing.

Hamas and Israel agreed last month to the US-brokered Gaza ceasefire, aimed at ending the latter’s two-year-long genocidal war against Palestinians in the besieged territory.

The truce took effect on October 10, but Israel has continued to violate it by carrying out airstrikes, incursions, shootings, and arrests.

