Pakistan Shia Scholar: Gaza remains in darkness of oppression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chairman of the Pakistan Shia Ulema Council, Hojatoleslam Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, says the ongoing suffering of the people of Gaza is a stark reminder that the world remains far from achieving genuine tolerance, despite global commitments and decades of international advocacy.

In a message marking November 16, the International Day for Tolerance, Naqvi stressed that tolerance is a fundamental human necessity rooted in human nature. He noted that although more than eighty years have passed since the establishment of the United Nations, the international community has failed to uphold this essential value.

Highlighting the situation in Palestine, he said, “On a day dedicated to the principle of tolerance, Gaza continues to endure siege, bombardment, and the bitter nights of oppression. Had tolerance and justice prevailed in global societies, and had Zionist aggression been firmly confronted, humanity would be enjoying greater peace and stability today.”

The senior Pakistani scholar criticized the United Nations for what he described as structural weaknesses and an inability to maintain its founding principles. He said interference by major powers has compromised the credibility of the international body, allowing crises—such as those in Palestine—to persist unchecked.

Naqvi emphasized that tolerance is the foundation of moderation and social harmony, noting that all divine religions promote it. In Islam, he added, the Qur’an and Sunnah place exceptional importance on mutual respect, patience, and coexistence. “A society achieves balance only when these values are institutionalized,” he said.

He further stated that the UN was established to protect human rights, counter aggression, and prevent domination by powerful states through diplomacy, tolerance, and global cooperation. However, he argued that its current performance deviates from these founding objectives. “The United Nations must serve as a symbol of justice and equality—not an instrument in the hands of powerful states,” he warned.

Referring to Islamic teachings on enjoining good and forbidding evil, Naqvi said tolerance and forbearance must guide social and political leadership. He called on governments to cultivate an environment of mutual respect and constructive dialogue, asserting that without such values, societies will continue to face tension, division, and instability.

He concluded by noting that the United Nations designated November 16 as the International Day for Tolerance to promote peace, coexistence, and respect around the world—values he said remain urgently needed today, especially in places like Gaza.

End/ 257