Shocking testimonies reveal systematic abuse of Palestinian prisoners

AhlulBayt News Agency: New testimonies emerging from Israeli prisons paint a grim picture of systemic abuse and humiliation faced by Palestinian detainees. Lawyers who have visited prisoners report repeated accounts of physical assault, sexual violence, and degrading treatment, all carried out under the protection of official authorities. The evidence collected indicates that these are not isolated incidents but part of a wider policy targeting prisoners, including men, women, and children.

One documented case involving a female prisoner, survivors say, exemplifies the severity of these violations. Lawyers emphasise that many detainees posed no threat and are protected under Israeli law from harm, yet they remain subjected to repeated abuse. Testimonies describe prisoners enduring collective humiliation, forced restraint, and physical and psychological assault, leaving deep emotional scars that continue long after release. Officials have confirmed indictments in some of the most egregious cases, further validating the patterns reported by detainees and their legal representatives.

Human rights advocates note that conditions have deteriorated over the past year, particularly following prisoner exchanges, with systematic mistreatment intensifying rather than easing. The abuses, according to legal observers, violate fundamental human rights and conventions against torture, forming part of a deliberate strategy to degrade, intimidate, and break the will of detainees. With over 9,000 Palestinians currently held, including women and children, these revelations underscore the ongoing severity of the crisis within the detention system.

