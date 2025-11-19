Settlers attack Palestinian cars near Za’atara checkpoint south of Nablus

AhlulBayt News Agency: Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles with stones near the Za’atara military checkpoint, south of Nablus, smashing the windows of several cars, according to local reports.

Eyewitnesses said settlers gathered along the bypass road near the Yitzhar settlement and began throwing rocks at Palestinian cars passing by, continuing what has become an almost daily pattern of assaults on major roads across the occupied West Bank.

This latest incident comes amid a sharp escalation in settler violence throughout October. The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission documented around 2,350 attacks across the West Bank during the month, with 1,584 of them carried out directly by Israeli occupation forces—indicating clear coordination between settlers and the military in targeting Palestinian civilians and their property.

