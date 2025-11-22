Tensions escalate in West Bank, Quds following casualties, attacks on Palestinian property

AhlulBayt News Agency: The town of Kufr Aqab, north of occupied Quds (Jerusalem), witnessed a state of tension and sorrow at dawn Friday after medical sources announced the death of two Palestinian citizens who succumbed to injuries sustained during an Israeli occupation force raid in the early morning hours.

Sources reported that the occupation forces opened fire during the military operation, leading to casualties who were transferred to hospitals before their deaths were announced later. This incident occurs amid an escalation of security campaigns, repeated incursions, and clashes across Jerusalem and the West Bank.

In a related context, a group of Zionist settlers set fire to an agricultural facility belonging to residents of Abu Falah village, northeast of Ramallah, causing significant damage to property and crops.

Local residents confirmed that the area has been subjected to repeated attacks targeting farmers and their lands for months, in an attempt to impose further restrictions.

These developments come amidst increasing human rights and international warnings regarding the escalating violence and its impact on stability and humanitarian conditions in Palestinian villages and towns.

...................

End/ 257