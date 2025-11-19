Two Palestinian youths martyred after resistance operation near Gush Etzion

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two Palestinian youths were martyred on Tuesday afternoon after carrying out a resistance operation near the illegal settlement of Gush Etzion in the occupied West Bank, which resulted in the death of one settler and injuries to three others.

According to Hebrew media reports, the young men drove their vehicle into a group of settlers at the Gush Etzion junction, after which one of them exited the car and stabbed several individuals.

Israeli occupation forces shot both resistance fighters dead at the scene, the army confirmed.

Palestinian officials identified the martyrs as Imran al-Attrash and Walid Sabarneh, both 18 years old from al-Khalil province.

The Israeli army claimed that several explosive devices were found inside the vehicle and later disarmed.

Hebrew media further reported that one of the settlers who sustained serious injuries was mistakenly struck by Israeli soldiers’ gunfire.

Following the incident, Israeli forces stormed nearby Palestinian areas, closing roads, raiding homes, and detaining and assaulting citizens.

Since Israel began its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, settler attacks backed by the army have sharply escalated across the occupied West Bank, including east Jerusalem, prompting retaliatory resistance operations.

