Sheikh Naim Qassem warns pro-US puppets in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem commemorated the first anniversary of the martyrdom of media leader Mohammad Afif, highlighting his prominent role in the media world. He described Afif as a shining figure who combined powerful writing and oratory skills with deep culture and awareness.

Sheikh Qassem emphasized Afif’s crucial role in leading the media relations department for over a decade under the supervision of the late Sayyed Nasrallah. He noted that Afif’s presence in this position gave media work a unique character, thanks to his ability to keep pace with media developments and build relationships with various outlets.

The Secretary-General praised Afif’s ability to leave a special mark on Hezbollah’s media work, particularly after the martyrdom of Sayyed Nasrallah, when he proposed holding consecutive press conferences to clarify important issues.

Sheikh Qassem highlighted Afif’s distinctive culture, especially in media, and his commitment to the resistance’s ideology. He noted that Afif believed in the importance of truthful media, which provides society and politicians with a clear direction for their choices.

The Secretary-General paid tribute to Afif’s efforts in highlighting the resistance’s image and conveying its message. He emphasized that the enemy killed Afif because he succeeded in promoting the resistance’s narrative.

Sheikh Qassem also emphasized the importance of fortifying the media arena by monitoring messages and content, stressing the role of media in defending rights and exposing Israeli aggression against Lebanon and Palestine.

He praised the courageous stance of honest media professionals who were martyred in Lebanon while working to reveal the truth about the enemy’s crimes.

The Secretary-General warned against underestimating the impact of resistance media and media supporting the resistance, emphasizing that targeting them is proof of their success.

He also stressed that Lebanese unity is the way to deter Israeli aggression and restore rights, calling for the Israeli enemy’s withdrawal from Lebanese territories, cessation of aggression, and release of prisoners.

Sheikh Qassem condemned the Israeli enemy’s actions, describing them as a threat to Lebanon and its components, and warned against the dangers posed by some parties working to serve the Israeli project.

The Secretary-General emphasized that the Lebanese government is responsible for putting in place clear programs to confront the repeated Israeli aggression.

He stressed that the aggression is the problem, not the resistance, and that the Lebanese people will not surrender to the Israeli enemy’s demands.

Sheikh Qassem also highlighted the importance of supporting the resistance and rejecting any attempts to undermine its role in defending Lebanon.

He concluded by emphasizing that the owners of the land, who carry the flag of honor, dignity, and resistance, are the real victors and will remain despite the pressures and challenges.

Hezbollah Secretary-General sent a direct message to the Lebanese government, affirming that Hezbollah is part of this government and aspires to its success in building and liberating Lebanon. He stressed that the concessions made by the government in the face of aggression have not achieved any tangible results.

Sheikh Qassem pointed out that the government’s approach of making concessions in the hope of ending the aggression has failed, and that repeated concessions have not been met with any response from the other side. He added that Lebanon’s implementation of agreements has been disciplined for over a year, while the Israeli enemy has not fulfilled any of its obligations.

He criticized the government’s approach, saying that it has made unilateral concessions without receiving anything in return. He advised the government to stop this approach and to take a firm stance, saying: “Say no in defense of Lebanon’s rights, and let us stand together in this stance, even if there are those who seek to dominate or are beholden to the outside.”

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that success is possible if the people and government stand together, and that achieving independence, liberating the land, and completing the steps of independence require the unity of Muslims, Christians, and all regions in the face of the Israeli enemy and those behind it.

He stressed that Lebanon’s basic demand is the restoration of its rights: “We want our land, our prisoners, our stability, our economy, and our politics. This is a legitimate right for the entire Lebanese people, and we have the right to achieve it as active citizens in this state.”

American tutelage is a great danger to Lebanon, and America is the source of the country’s crises

In his speech, Sheikh Naim Qassem warned of the dangers of external tutelage over Lebanon, affirming that this tutelage does not aim for stability but rather deepens crises and fuels internal strife.

He stressed that the United States is not a mediator between Lebanese parties but is an aggressor and a principal party in the aggression launched by the Israeli enemy against Lebanon. He added that the US directs the Israeli enemy in determining the limits of aggression in accordance with political moves and international pressure.

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that the US is responsible for corrupting the Lebanese situation since 2019, and that its policies and interventions have led to the country’s economic collapse and banking crisis. He said: “If you want to know the biggest disasters that have befallen Lebanon, look to America, for it is the source of all these crises, and it is the one that leads this destructive approach.”

He also stressed that the pillars of financial and political corruption in Lebanon are mere pawns in the hands of the United States, and that American policy continues to undermine the lives of Lebanese citizens.

Sheikh Qassem highlighted the importance of the Qard al-Hassan institution, which provides social support to all citizens and serves as a social safety net in difficult economic circumstances. He called on the government and all concerned parties to stop the measures that tighten the noose on the Lebanese people and to allow the Qard al-Hassan institution to continue its social work.

His eminence also warned against the dangers of incitement and strife, affirming that those who stir up strife are exposed and that the occupation rejoices in their names and words. However, he emphasized that in the end, “only the truth will remain, and the owners of the land will regain it.”

Sheikh Qassem warned the pro-US puppets in Lebanon, reminding them that Lahd militia was abandoned by the Israeli enemy and the Americans.

The attack on Speaker Berri is condemned and aims to destabilize Lebanon

In the internal context, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah affirmed that the attack on Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri is a sinful attack that has no justification other than attempting to facilitate control over the country through foreign tutelage.

He stressed that President Berri represents a fundamental pillar in achieving stability in Lebanon, preventing strife, and contributing to building an independent and liberated state.

Sheikh Qassem pointed out the existence of an electoral law that must be adhered to, criticizing calls for the votes of expatriates to be included within the Lebanese interior. He explained that such an approach would allow some Lebanese to vote abroad under circumstances that do not allow others to exercise their right to vote freely and fully within their countries.

He emphasized that the votes of expatriates could be used to serve internal agendas without providing a fair climate that allows everyone to participate. He stressed that it is impossible to establish effective political action or enable people to attend polling stations if their interests are at risk or they are threatened.

Sheikh Qassem added that in light of this reality, justice and equality are absent from the electoral process, and there are those who refuse to achieve justice only to gain additional benefits according to their perceptions. He stressed the need to continue applying the electoral law without disruption or manipulation, in order to preserve the integrity and stability of Lebanese political life.

In conclusion, Sheikh Naim Qassem emphasized that the owners of the land, who carry the banner of honor, dignity, and resistance, are the real victors and will remain despite the pressures and challenges.

He stressed that the sons of the land sacrifice dearly, but in the end, they reap the fruits of freedom and independence from the blood of their sons, their patience, and their steadfastness.

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that the resistance and its allies, supported by the army and all those who believe in the liberation and independence of Lebanon, are capable of achieving victory and will not be defeated despite the strength of pressures and challenges.

End/ 257