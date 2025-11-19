Photos: Lebanese Hezbollah Honors Martyr Ali Mahmoud Mar’i in Tyre

Hezbollah commemorated martyr Ali Mahmoud Mar’i in Tyre, Lebanon. The event was attended by MP Hassan Ezzeddine, families of martyrs, clerics, social figures, and crowds from the town and neighboring villages. Ezzeddine stressing that external and internal pressures aim to weaken Lebanon and resistance. He affirmed that greater pressure only strengthens commitment to resistance, urging the government to return to national priorities of liberation, sovereignty, and reconstruction.