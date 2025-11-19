Photos: Massive Funeral Procession for Martyr Principal in Southern Lebanon Affirms Commitment to Resistance
Hezbollah and residents of Mansouri in Southern of Lebanon held a massive funeral for martyr Mohammad Shuweikh, principal of Mansouri Public School, who was martyred by an Israeli drone strike. The procession featured resistance chants, flags, and participation of scouts, clerics, and community members, affirming commitment to the path of resistance.
19 November 2025 - 10:14
Source: Abna24
