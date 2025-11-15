  1. Home
Sheikh Qassem to Deliver A Speech at Memorial of Martyr Mohammad Afif Naboulsi and His Companions

15 November 2025 - 10:48
News ID: 1750522
Source: Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a speech on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 3:30 p.m.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a speech on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. Beirut time, during a memorial ceremony marking the first anniversary of the martyrdom of the brave media commander, Hajj Mohammad Afif Naboulsi and his companions—martyrs Mahmoud Sharqawi, Moussa Haidar, Hilal Termos and Hussein Ramadan.

The commemorative event, honoring their sacrifices and dedication, will be held at Imam Al-Mujtaba Complex [AS] in Beirut’s southern suburb.

