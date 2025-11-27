Sheikh Naim Qassem to Hezbollah reservist fighters: Do not be shaken, be sure victory comes from God

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem addressed the reservist fighters of the resistance on the annual Mobilization Day, affirming the importance of building both the spiritual and material life in order to achieve victory.

“You build your material life through knowledge, livelihood, marriage, and upbringing within the framework of a good life,” Sheikh Qassem’s letter read, “You build your spiritual life through worship, jihad, adhering to the community, and serving people.”

Text of the message:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you.

Your path is the path of Islam; your elevated rank is through piety; your success lies in sincerity of faith; your rope of salvation is allegiance (wilayah); and your anticipation of relief is aligned with the path of Imam Khomeini (may Allah sanctify his soul), the leadership of the Guardian, Imam Khamenei (may his shadow be prolonged), and the legacy of the Master of the Ummah’s Martyrs, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may Allah’s blessings be upon him), along the course of the Resistance.

Through your conduct and your performance, you shape your lives in two integrated and perfected dimensions:

1. You build your material life through knowledge, livelihood, marriage, and righteous upbringing within a wholesome life.

2. You build your spiritual life through worship, jihad, adherence to the community, and service to the people.

O sons of the mobilization group fighters

This path is open for continuous elevation:

“And those who are guided — He increases them in guidance and gives them their righteousness.”

Its result is one of the two excellence in all fields of your presence.

The life of every mobilization cadre is resistance,

and wherever he moves and strives, he embodies resistance.

All the arenas of your jihad are resistance — in the school, the university, the profession, the administration, the field, and the battlefield.

No matter how severe the crises grow, they will eventually ease.

The cycle of falsehood represented by the “Israeli–American” aggression will come to an end.

The Prophet (peace be upon him and his family) said:

“Indeed, victory comes with patience; relief comes with tribulation; and with hardship comes ease.”

Know that victory is of two kinds:

– victory in the heart,

– and victory over the enemy.

Whoever attains victory in his heart and faith will surely triumph over his enemy — even if after some time.

Persevere, so that you may attain the honor of dignity:

“And to Allah belongs honor, and to His Messenger, and to the believers.”

Hezbollah — its Islamic Resistance and its mobilization cadres — are the bearers of the banner of Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance) toward justice and triumph in both worlds.

Imam Ali (peace be upon him) said:

“Mountains may move, but you must not move.

Bite down with your molars.

Offer your skull to Allah.

Set your foot firmly on the ground.

Cast your gaze toward the farthest ranks of the enemy.

Lower your sight.

And know that victory comes only from Allah the Exalted.”

Blessed is your day, O mobilization cadres,

and blessed are all your days of mobilization.

Peace be upon you.

