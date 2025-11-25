Senior Iranian Official "Ali Larijani": No Choice But to Confront Israeli Entity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Larijani, declared that there is no option left but to confront the criminal “Israeli” entity.

Larijani made these remarks in response to the martyrdom of senior Hezbollah commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai, who was assassinated by “Israel” on Sunday.

The Iranian security chief stressed that “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will persist in his criminal actions until it becomes clear to all that confrontation with the false entity of “Israel” is inevitable.

In a post on his X account Monday, Larijani wrote: “Senior Hezbollah Commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai, along with some of his comrades, was martyred by the criminal ‘Israeli’ entity on the eve of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh [SA].”

He also extended condolences to Hezbollah’s Secretary General, His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem, and other commanders of the resistance.

On Sunday, “Israel” carried out a treacherous strike on residential apartments in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh, martyring five people, including the prominent jihadi leader Haytham Ali Tabatabai and four resistance fighters, while injuring 28 others, among them women and children.

/129