Larijani: Iran, Pakistan play key role in combating terrorism

AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, has underscored the decisive role that Iran and Pakistan play in confronting shared security challenges, particularly the threat of terrorism.

According to Mehr, Larijani made the remarks during a meeting with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Syed Asim Munir, in Rawalpindi, where he highlighted the strategic importance of close coordination between Tehran and Islamabad in addressing common threats and reinforcing regional security.

During the talks, both sides emphasized the necessity of expanding defense and security cooperation between the two neighboring countries. Larijani noted that sustained collaboration between Iran and Pakistan can play a crucial role in preserving long-term stability and durable security across the region.

For his part, Field Marshal Munir reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to regional peace and stability, stressing that enhanced cooperation with Iran is vital for effectively countering terrorism and responding to evolving geopolitical dynamics. He also highlighted the increasing importance of continuous security coordination between Islamabad and Tehran.

The two sides further exchanged views on the latest regional security conditions and broader geopolitical developments, agreeing to maintain regular consultations and deepen their shared security cooperation.

