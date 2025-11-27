Iran Fulfilled Gas Pipeline Deal with Pakistan, Ready to Strengthen Regional Cooperation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, stated that Iran has fulfilled its commitments under the gas pipeline agreement with Pakistan.

He mentioned that the pipeline is complete up to the border, and if there had been no obstacles, Pakistani households would already be using Iranian gas. He expressed hope that a solution would soon be found regarding the gas pipeline issue.

During a press conference in Islamabad, Larijani stated that Iran is ready to play any role in resolving the issues between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and will cooperate whenever Pakistan requests. He acknowledged the support Iran received from Pakistan during difficult times, and praised the cooperation of both the Pakistani government and people.

Larijani also expressed concern over the differences between Pakistan and Afghanistan, stating that Iran will pursue every possible avenue to resolve the tensions. On the issue of Palestine, he reaffirmed Iran's clear stance, saying that the Palestinian people should be allowed to choose their own government through free elections. He criticized American proposals, saying they offer temporary solutions but create larger problems.

Regarding international peacekeeping forces, Larijani stated that such solutions are not long-term and could lead to more problems. He emphasized that the decision for Pakistan to join any force in Gaza is entirely up to Pakistan.

When asked about Pakistan’s role in mediating peace between Iran and the US, Larijani praised Pakistan’s positive efforts. He said Iran welcomes every constructive offer from Pakistan and values its willingness to bring parties together.

Larijani emphasized that Iran is open to any positive and constructive peace efforts, and that cooperation between Iran and Pakistan is progressing in the right direction. Both countries share a common commitment to eliminating terrorist groups from the region.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s effective mechanisms in combating terrorist groups and assured that both Iran and Pakistan are determined to take joint action against such elements.

Larijani concluded by stating that terrorism is a major challenge to regional peace and stability, and that joint efforts are essential for achieving lasting peace in the region.