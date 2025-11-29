Israeli Strikes Kill Palestinian Man, Injure Civilians in Gaza; 350 Deaths Amid Ceasefire Violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Friday morning, a Palestinian man was martyred in an Israeli airstrike, as Israeli occupation forces continued for the 49th consecutive day to breach the ceasefire in Gaza through air raids and artillery shelling in the eastern parts of the Strip.

Local sources reported that Abdullah Wajdi Rizq Hammad was martyred in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, after being targeted by an Israeli drone strike.

In another incident, a young girl was wounded by Israeli tank fire in the Mawasi area of Rafah, also located in the south.

Additionally, another civilian sustained critical injuries after being struck by a quadcopter drone in central Bani Suheila, east of Khan Yunis.

Israeli artillery bombarded the eastern neighborhoods of Khan Yunis, while helicopters opened heavy machine-gun fire in the same area.

Israeli naval forces also fired shots off the coast of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes targeting northeastern areas of Rafah City.

The Gaza Center for Human Rights reported that 350 Palestinians, including 130 children and 54 women, have been killed in Israeli attacks during the 47 days since the ceasefire began.

The center documented more than 535 ceasefire violations, averaging over 11 breaches per day, and confirmed that these violations have continued since the start of the agreement.

It further noted that Israel has restricted humanitarian aid, allowing only 211 trucks per day to enter—far below the 600 trucks it claimed to permit. Israel has also failed to respect the agreed withdrawal map, maintaining fire control and conducting incursions into civilian areas of Gaza.

At the same time, Gaza’s Civil Defense Force announced that nearly half of its services have been suspended due to a severe fuel shortage needed to operate essential equipment and vehicles.

Rescue teams are increasingly unable to reach thousands of damaged and hazardous buildings, with search-and-rescue operations nearing total collapse amid the ongoing fuel crisis.

The Civil Defense confirmed that much of its capacity to respond to fires, explosions, and building collapses has been gravely reduced, leaving civilians in direct danger.

Serious difficulties also persist in operating power generators at civil defense and ambulance stations across Gaza, raising warnings of a complete breakdown of emergency response capabilities.

/129





/129