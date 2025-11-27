WHO Evacuates Patients from Gaza to Jordan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Monday the evacuation of 33 patients and 109 caregivers from the Gaza Strip to Jordan, noting that some of these patients will be transferred to other countries in the coming days for advanced medical treatment.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus expressed concern over the long delays faced by patients at the Karam Abu Salem crossing, where they waited more than four hours before being allowed to proceed to the Allenby crossing, further endangering their fragile health.

He highlighted that since October 2023, more than 10,600 patients have been medically evacuated from Gaza, accompanied by over 12,000 companions, to more than 30 countries.

However, Ghebreyesus stressed that over 16,500 patients in Gaza still require evacuation, as the advanced medical care they need is unavailable inside the Strip.

The WHO chief urged more countries to accept patients and ensure their access to urgent medical treatment.

He also called for the opening of all evacuation routes, particularly to the West Bank including East Jerusalem, and for medical convoys to be expedited at border crossings.

/129