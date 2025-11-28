Iran condemns Australian government’s move to designate IRGC as sponsor of terrorism

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has strongly condemned the offensive and unjustified action of the Australian government in labeling the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran as state sponsor of terrorism.

In a statement published on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that “the political move of the Australian government is a dangerous and criminal precedent,” which has been designed under the influence of the Israeli regime and aims to divert the public opinion from the genocide in Gaza, and therefore amounts to complicity of the initiators of this action with criminals who are wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The statement strongly condemns the move as “action illegal, unjustifiable, and a violation of international legal norms and rules.”

This irresponsible action is a continuation of the grave error committed by the Australian government based on completely baseless accusations fabricated by the security institutions of the Israeli regime and has made the long-standing diplomatic relations between Iran and Australia a bargaining chip for paying tribute to the occupying Israeli regime, the statement reads.

“This is while relevant Australian authorities, including the New South Wales Police, on October 25, 2025, explicitly acknowledged the fabricated nature of the accusation of Iran’s involvement in actions against Jewish targets and announced that there is no evidence or proof of Iran’s involvement in the alleged anti-Jewish actions in Australia.”

The statement said that Iran emphasizes that the political move of the Australian government is a dangerous and criminal precedent, designed under the influence of the Israeli regime and aimed at diverting public opinion from the genocide in Gaza, and therefore amounts to complicity of the initiators of this action with criminals who are under prosecution by the International Criminal Court.

Recalling the lofty and honorable position of the IRGC as part of the official armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has played an unparalleled role in defending Iran’s national security against foreign aggression and in combating terrorism including ISIS, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses that the Islamic Republic is determined to take all necessary measures to defend the position and reputation of its armed forces against any hostile labeling.

In a hostile move, Australia has classified the IRGC as a “state sponsor of terrorism.”