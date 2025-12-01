IRGC warns Israel of “more serious” response to any new aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that the Israeli regime would face a “more serious” response to any new act of aggression.

Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, IRGC spokesman and deputy head of public relations, made the remarks during a television appearance on Iran’s Tabarestan network.

“The enemy has neither a new objective nor the capability to repeat its mistakes,” Naeini said.

“Should it commit any new mischief or launch any aggression, it will receive a harsher response, and there is no doubt about that,” he added.

Naeini included that the Israeli regime suffered a “decisive defeat” in the latest war, pointing to admissions by Israeli political and military officials as well as US think tanks.

He said Operation Al-Aqsa Flood had “destroyed the security prestige” of the Israeli regime, adding that only 13% of residents in the occupied territories now consider the regime successful in achieving its goals.

He described the most recent confrontation as a “high-intensity hybrid war” in which, he said, Israel misjudged Iran’s capacity for mobilization.

“The recent battlefield served as a yardstick that fully exposed the enemy’s weaknesses,” Naeini said.

The IRGC spokesman asserted that Iran’s armed forces are currently at their highest level of tactical, armament and creative readiness.

“Our capabilities are far greater than before the recent war,” he concluded.

