IRGC Intelligence dismantles armed cell in Pardis

With the efforts of unidentified operatives from the Pardis IRGC Intelligence Organization, an armed operational cell in the city has been dismantled.

According to a statement issued by the IRGC Public Relations Office in Pardis, the group was disbanded after engaging in anti-security activities across Tehran and Alborz provinces.

Members of the cell—who had carried out attacks on more than ten government, security, and military centers in Tehran and Alborz while attempting to expand their network—were arrested in Pardis County.

