Top commander: IRGC Navy equipped with all weapons it needs for naval battle

The IRGC Commander-in-Chief Brigadier general Mohammad Pakpour has said during the second phase of the IRGC Navy’s “Eghtedar” exercise that “The IRGC Navy is equipped with all the necessary weapons for naval combat.”

The second phase of the IRGC Navy’s exercise was underway on Friday with the firing of a large number of long-range ballistic and cruise missiles.

Alongside General Pakpour, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the IRGC Navy, also emphasized, "The IRGC Navy’s ballistic and cruise missiles were tested in accordance with passive defense."

the IRGC Navy on Thursday began its “Eghtedar” military exercise in the Persian Gulf, emphasizing what officials described as full intelligence and situational awareness across the maritime zone.

This drill, dedicated to the memory of Martyr Haj Mohammad Nazeri, showcases the IRGC Navy’s readiness, resilience, and commitment to confronting any potential threat.

According to IRGC officials, the exercise highlights the courage and defensive preparedness of Iran’s naval forces and reflects ongoing efforts to enhance deterrence and operational capability in the Persian Gulf.