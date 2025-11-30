IRGC seizes foreign vessel carrying smuggled fuel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has detained a foreign-flagged vessel carrying 350,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf, according to the commander of the IRGC’s Second Naval Zone.

Speaking to Mehr News Agency, Commander Heidar Honarian Mojarrad highlighted the IRGC’s sustained efforts to safeguard and protect Iran’s borders, particularly in the Persian Gulf, noting that comprehensive monitoring and full situational awareness in the region led to the identification and interception of the fuel-smuggling vessel.

He stated that the IRGC remains firmly committed to its mission of countering violators and smugglers, and emphasized that significant measures have been taken in this regard.

The commander confirmed that the seized vessel, which was sailing under the flag of Eswatini (Swaziland), was carrying 350,000 liters of smuggled fuel.

He added that 13 crew members from a neighboring country were on board. The vessel has been transferred to shore under a judicial order, and its cargo is currently being offloaded.

