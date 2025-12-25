  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Iran

IRGC seizes vessel with 4 million liters of smuggled fuel

25 December 2025 - 08:02
News ID: 1765870
Source: News Websites
IRGC seizes vessel with 4 million liters of smuggled fuel

The IRGC Navy seized a vessel carrying 4 million liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf. Sixteen foreign crew members were detained, and the cargo was confiscated under Iranian law. Officials said the operation targeted an organized fuel-smuggling network threatening Iran’s resources and stability.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced the capture of a large vessel carrying 4 million liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf. The ship was intercepted by IRGC forces as it attempted to exit Iranian territorial waters.

Fuel smuggling remains a persistent challenge for Iran, draining national resources and weakening economic stability. The seizure highlights Tehran’s determination to protect its energy assets and maintain control over maritime activities in the Persian Gulf, a region already fraught with geopolitical tensions.

According to reports, the vessel had received the fuel from smaller boats and intended to transfer it to larger ships outside the Persian Gulf.

Sixteen crew members, all foreign nationals, were arrested during the operation.

The cargo has been confiscated under Iranian law, and the case has been handed over to judicial authorities for further investigation.

IRGC officials described the operation as a strike against an organized fuel-smuggling network.

/129

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha