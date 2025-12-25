IRGC seizes vessel with 4 million liters of smuggled fuel

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced the capture of a large vessel carrying 4 million liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf. The ship was intercepted by IRGC forces as it attempted to exit Iranian territorial waters.

Fuel smuggling remains a persistent challenge for Iran, draining national resources and weakening economic stability. The seizure highlights Tehran’s determination to protect its energy assets and maintain control over maritime activities in the Persian Gulf, a region already fraught with geopolitical tensions.

According to reports, the vessel had received the fuel from smaller boats and intended to transfer it to larger ships outside the Persian Gulf.

Sixteen crew members, all foreign nationals, were arrested during the operation.

The cargo has been confiscated under Iranian law, and the case has been handed over to judicial authorities for further investigation.

IRGC officials described the operation as a strike against an organized fuel-smuggling network.

