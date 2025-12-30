IRGC Reaffirms Readiness to Counter Unrest, Defend Iran’s Territorial Integrity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has reaffirmed its firm commitment to countering any form of unrest or territorial aggression, warning hostile actors against any miscalculation.

In a statement released on Monday to mark the anniversary of the mass rallies held on the 9th of Dey in 2009 in support of the Islamic Republic, the IRGC said Iran’s armed defenders are fully prepared to confront all threats, including sedition, internal unrest, psychological and so-called cognitive warfare, security challenges, and any violation of the country’s territorial integrity.

The statement noted that adversaries of the Islamic Revolution continue efforts to revive past unrest by employing modern tools such as psychological operations, narrative manipulation, and cognitive warfare.

It added that the IRGC, alongside the Basij forces, remains on high alert against both external threats and internal plots orchestrated by what it described as misguided elements. The forces, the statement said, will counter such threats under the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and with the support of the Iranian people.

The IRGC also cautioned against attempts to create division or erode public trust, stressing that such actions serve the interests of Iran’s enemies.

According to the statement, greater unity and coordination among the public, officials, and national elites is now more essential than ever to ensure security, strengthen stability, and promote the country’s continued development.

