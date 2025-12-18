Iranian Armed Forces: Missile production uninterrupted since 12-day war

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesman for Iran’s Armed Forces has declared that missile production in the country has continued without interruption since the 12-day war against the Israeli regime, which was backed by the United States.

According to Mehr, speaking at a seminar at Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said Iran’s missile program began in the early years following the victory of the Islamic Revolution and during the Sacred Defense against Saddam Hussein’s regime.

“The more we advanced from the Revolution and the Sacred Defense, the stronger we became, because we learned from the eight-year war that we must build missiles, warships, and other defense capabilities,” he stated.

Shekarchi noted that during the 12-day war, Iranian-made missiles penetrated the enemy’s costly defense systems and struck vital targets of the Israeli regime. He highlighted the Fattah missile as one of the weapons that successfully bypassed advanced defenses and hit its targets with precision in June.

“Since the war, Iran has become stronger than ever. Our weapons factories have been operating nonstop, and the facilities producing our powerful missiles have not ceased activity for even a single moment,” the general underscored.

