Iran strengthening air defense to counter threats: Top commander

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces says that the country has placed the strengthening of its integrated air defense shield at the core of its strategy to effectively counter potential threats.

During a visit to the Khatam al-Anbia (PBUH) Joint Air Defense Headquarters, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi toured various operational sections and reviewed measures implemented to strengthen Iran’s air defense capacity on Monday morning.

Speaking during the visit, Major General Mousavi pointed to measures taken over recent months to enhance the country’s air defense capabilities. He stressed that the power of Iran’s air defense system is undergoing continuous and sustained development.

He said the visit provided an opportunity to directly assess the scope of efforts undertaken by air defense personnel to enhance the country’s defensive readiness. Mousavi emphasized that the day-by-day, uninterrupted upgrading of Iran’s air defense system is among the country’s top priorities.

The Armed Forces chief praised air defense forces for their dedication, self-sacrifice, and professionalism, noting that over the past few months they have carried out major and noteworthy actions in improving Iran’s air defense capabilities. He described these achievements as deserving of recognition and appreciation.

Mousavi added that the steady advancement of Iran’s air defense strength is the result of round-the-clock, tireless efforts by personnel across the national air defense network.

He also expressed gratitude to commanders, personnel, and combatants stationed at the headquarters, stating that the progress achieved is the outcome of coordinated, synergistic, and continuous cooperation among scientists, researchers, commanders, knowledge-based companies, defense industries, and the self-sufficiency centers of the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In another part of his remarks, Major General Mousavi said the air defense forces of the Army and the IRGC serve as reliable and powerful pillars supporting the air defense headquarters. He noted that these forces play a key role in advancing new strategies and objectives, enhancing both quantitative and qualitative capacities, utilizing modern and updated systems, strengthening human resources, and reinforcing the integrated air defense shield to successfully confront potential threats through close coordination with other responsible forces and institutions.

