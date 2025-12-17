Four people martyred in terrorist attack on checkpoint in Kerman province

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least four people, including three law enforcement officers, were martyred by unidentified armed men at a checkpoint near the city of Fahraj in eastern Kerman Province, southeast Iran.

According to IRNA, the Public Relations Department of the Quds Headquarters of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ Ground Forces confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the victims included three members of the security forces and one civilian, who lost their lives during clashes with gunmen at the Fahraj checkpoint, located on the road leading to Zahedan in the south.

Authorities announced that an investigation has been launched to identify and apprehend the attackers.

The Kerman Police Office also confirmed the attack, describing it as a “terrorist act” and vowing to bring those responsible to justice.

