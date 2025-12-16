Director of Iran’s Seminaries hails Ayatollah Shahcheraghi as icon of faith, struggle

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Director of Iran’s Seminaries, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, has offered his condolences on the passing of the veteran cleric and revolutionary figure Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Shahcheraghi (RA), hailing him as a scholar who embodied faith, moral integrity, and steadfast resistance.

In a condolence message issued following the demise of the prominent mujahid scholar and spiritual leader, Ayatollah Arafi expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing Ayatollah Shahcheraghi as a learned, popular, and devout cleric whose life was marked by continuous service to Islam and the Islamic Revolution.

“We belong to Allah, and to Him we shall return,” the message read, noting that the passing of Ayatollah Shahcheraghi has caused profound grief among religious scholars, revolutionary circles, and the people who benefited from his guidance.

Ayatollah Arafi emphasized that the late cleric possessed outstanding moral, social, and scholarly virtues, adding that he successfully combined political awareness with ethical conduct, all within a framework of struggle and sacrifice. “His politics were inseparable from decency and morality, and both were infused with the spirit of resistance and self-sacrifice,” he said.

The director of the seminaries highlighted Ayatollah Shahcheraghi’s lifelong commitment to promoting Islamic and revolutionary thought, noting that he remained active in both scientific and practical fields throughout his life. “He never paused in his efforts, whether in scholarly endeavors or in practical struggle, particularly during the period of resistance against the tyrannical regime,” Ayatollah Arafi stated.

He further pointed to the late cleric’s significant responsibilities, including his role as the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Semnan Province and as the leader of Friday prayers, describing these positions as platforms through which Ayatollah Shahcheraghi consistently defended Islamic values and revolutionary principles.

While paying tribute to his years of sincere and impactful service, Ayatollah Arafi extended his condolences to the respected family of the late cleric, particularly to his sons, including IRGC commander Seyyed Mohammad Taqi Shahcheraghi, as well as Seyyed Jafar and Seyyed Ruhollah Shahcheraghi. He also conveyed sympathies to Ayatollah Shahcheraghi’s students, associates, and followers, especially the religious, cultural, and revolutionary people of Semnan.

Ayatollah Arafi concluded by praying for divine mercy and elevated ranks for the departed scholar, asking God Almighty to place him among the prophets and saints, and to grant patience, tranquility, and lasting reward to his bereaved family.

The passing of Ayatollah Shahcheraghi marks the loss of a prominent religious and revolutionary figure whose legacy, supporters say, will continue to inspire future generations of scholars and activists.

