Photos: Unveiling Poster for First International Mahdaviat Festival in Qom

The unveiling ceremony for the poster of the “Fifth National and First International Mahdaviat Festival” was held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, in Qom, iran. The event took place on the sidelines of the gathering of cultural deputies of the Academic Jihad, at Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Hall, Faculty of Engineering, University of Qom. The ceremony was attended by Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Director of the Islamic Seminaries; Ali Montazeri, Head of the Academic Jihad; Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Seyyed Ali Akbar Ojaghnejad, Custodian of Jamkaran Mosque; and Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Ali Abbasi, Head of Al-Mustafa International University.