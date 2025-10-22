Photos: Dr. Abdul Hamid Thabit Meets Afghan Students in Qom to Discuss Cooperation with Al-Mustafa University’s Afghanistan Office

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a warm meeting Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Dr. Abdul Hamid Thabit, Head of Al-Mustafa International University's Afghanistan Office, met with Afghan students at the Higher Education Complex for Quran and Hadith, Qom Iran. Meeting was held in the presence of the respected head of the Quran and Hadith Complex, along with several professors and Afghan students, aimed introducing the activities and exploring opportunities for collaboration with Al-Mustafa's Afghanistan Office.