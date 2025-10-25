  1. Home
Prominent Indian Shia Scholar Visits Al-Mustafa International University Office in New Delhi

25 October 2025 - 08:14
The renowned Indian Shia scholar and preacher, Maulana Syed Aqeel Al-Garavi, visited the office of Jamiatul Mustafa Al-Alamia in New Delhi. 

AhlulBayt News Agency: During his visit, he met with Maulana Syed Kamal Hussaini, the representative of this institution in India.

During the meeting, Maulana Syed Kamal Hussaini gave a detailed account of the organization’s activities, educational and training projects, and its efforts in promoting international academic cooperation.

Maulana Syed Aqeel Al-Garavi praised the educational and missionary work of Jamiatul Mustafa Al-Alamia, noting that the institution has become an effective center for spreading Islamic knowledge and teachings across the world. 

He commended its efforts and expressed his commitment to continue offering his cooperation and support.

