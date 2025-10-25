  1. Home
Representative of Ayatollah Sistani in India Meets Director of Al-Musltafa International University in Qom

25 October 2025 - 08:32
Source: Abna24
Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Sayyid Ahmad Ali Abidi, the representative on Gran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani in India and Imam of Friday Prayers in Mumbai meet the director of Al-Musltafa International University in Qom.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The representative of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani and Imam of Friday Prayers in Mumbai visited the central office of Al-Mustafa International University in the holy city of Qom and met with Hujjatul Islam Dr. Abbasi, the director of the institution.

During the meeting, Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Dr. Abbasi welcomed the guest and provided detailed information about the educational and academic activities of Al-Mustafa International University. He especially highlighted the institute’s educational and cultural contributions in India.

Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Sayyid Ahmad Ali Abidi expressed his happiness over the meeting and appreciated the academic and research achievements of Al-Mustafa International University.

According to the report, at the end of the meeting, both dignitaries discussed ways to enhance academic and religious cooperation between Iran and India and explored the possibilities of joint projects in the future.

