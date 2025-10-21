Photos: Press Conference of International Congress on Mirza Naeini

According to AhlulBayt International News Agency – ABNA – the press conference for the International Congress on Mirza Naeini was held this morning, Monday, October 20, 2025, with the presence of Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Ahmad Farrokhfal, Secretary-General of the Congress. The event was conducted in both Persian and Arabic and simultaneously held in various cities across Iran and Iraq, particularly in the religious centers of Qom and Najaf.