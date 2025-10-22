International Congress honoring late Ayatollah Mirza Naeini to be held in Qom, Mashhad

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Congress commemorating the late Grand Ayatollah Mirza Naeini (RA) is set to be held in Qom on Thursday, with messages from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and senior religious authorities, alongside a keynote address by a distinguished scholar.

Hojatoleslam Ahmad Farrokhfal, Secretary General of the congress, announced the event during a press conference at the Hawzah News Agency, emphasizing the vital role of Shiite jurists throughout history in safeguarding the dignity of the Islamic Ummah, resisting colonialism, and confronting oppression.

He noted that introducing such towering figures to contemporary generations helps preserve the legacy of independence and resistance that defines the heritage of Shiism.

Hojatoleslam Farrokhfal, who also serves as Acting Director of Seminaries for Provincial Affairs, stated that honoring scholars like Ayatollah Naeini is akin to preserving the prophetic path and commemorating the spirit of resistance embodied in events such as Ashura. “Remembering these figures is a means of conveying the message of dignity, independence, and steadfastness to the Islamic world,” he said.

He further explained that the congress coincides with the 100th anniversary of Ayatollah Naeini’s migration—effectively his exile—from Iraq to Iran, adding that this milestone offers scholars and seminarians an opportunity to revisit a critical historical era and draw lessons for confronting the challenges of global arrogance today.

