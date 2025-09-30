IRGC Spokesman: Iran emerged ‘victorious’ from 1980s war, 2025 conflict

AhlulBayt News Agency: A spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has declared that the Islamic Republic emerged “victorious and dignified” from two wars imposed on the nation — the eight-year conflict with Iraq in the 1980s and a 12-day confrontation with Israel in June 2025.

Speaking Monday at a ceremony in Karaj commemorating the anniversary of the 1980–88 Iraqi-imposed war, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini said both conflicts were launched with the aim of destabilizing and ultimately dismantling the Islamic Republic.

“Although the two wars differed in nature, their common objective was the disintegration of Iran,” Naeini stated. “In both cases, the enemy assumed Iran was weak and believed that military pressure would spark internal unrest and revolt. But the Iranian people prevailed through defensive capability, popular mobilization, and wise leadership.”

He contrasted the severe shortages Iran faced during the eight-year war with Iraq with the country’s more advanced intelligence and military capabilities during the recent conflict with Israel. According to Naeini, these advancements “completely altered the balance of battle and consolidated Iran’s regional power.”

“In both wars, the enemy was defeated,” he said. “Iran not only preserved its territorial integrity but also reinforced its deterrence and expanded its power.”

.....................

End/ 257