Iran’s Defense Capabilities Are Non-Negotiable: Army spokesperson

AhlulBayt News Agency: Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for the Iranian Armed Forces says the Islamic Republic is not waiting for the permission of any country with regard to building advanced defensive equipment to defend its national security and sovereignty.

Addressing a ceremony for martyrs in the central city of Qom on Sunday, General Shekarchi emphasized the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, which, he said “is a tool for development and prosperity for the country in the fields of medicine, agriculture and industry.”

He said that despite possessing nuclear weapons and missiles carrying nuclear warheads, enemies ignore the inalienable right of the Iranian nation to have peaceful nuclear energy.

“Is it wise for a country that has advanced weapons to ask another country to reduce its defense capabilities?” he asked, adding that the Iranian nation will never succumb to pressure and that preserving the country’s technological achievements is the legacy of thousands of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of national progress.

Stressing for resistance and steadfastness against threats, the military spokesperson warned that any weakening of internal unity and cohesion embolden the enemies to continue their conspiracies.

He also referred to the soft war being launched against Iran to damage the country’s cultural and ideological foundations, especially by targeting minds and beliefs of the youth. “We should not allow foreign culture to dominate our education system and family environment,” he said.

On the 12-day Israeli-imposed war, the spokesperson of the Armed Forces said the Iranian nation and its defense forces confronted the enemy following the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. “The enemy was frustrated over their failure to create internal division,” he added.

General Sherkarchi, while commending the role of the armed forces, also pointed to the performance of the Air Defense and Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corp in neutralizing threats and responding to aggression.

Recalling numerous campaigns and conspiracies against Iran, he said that the hostility of the global arrogance became apparent from the early days of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

