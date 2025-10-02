IRGC warns Israel of ‘heavier, more precise’ response on True Promise II anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that any further aggression by Israel would be met with a heavier and more decisive response, as Tehran marked the first anniversary of the “True Promise II” operation.

In a statement issued Thursday to commemorate the anniversary, the IRGC described True Promise II as “a harsh punishment in response to the enemy’s aggression.” The statement accused Israel of continuing to commit crimes amid international silence and said that the era of “costless threats” has ended.

“Any aggression will result in a regrettable response,” the IRGC added. It warned that each new violation or attack by the enemy would be met with an even “heavier, more precise, and more deadly” retaliation than True Promise II — a response the statement said could drive the “fake Zionist regime” closer to failure.

