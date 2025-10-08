IRGC Aerospace Commander Declares Full Readiness After 12-Day War

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force has affirmed the full readiness of his forces to deliver a swift and decisive response to any threat or act of aggression.

In a meeting held on Tuesday with the head of the Judiciary Organization of the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Seyed Majid Mousavi emphasized the IRGC Aerospace Force’s role during the 12-day war imposed by the Zionist regime in June, as well as the key recovery efforts undertaken after the conflict.

He stated that all damages sustained during the war have been repaired and that the operational capacities of the force have been fully restored.

“By the grace of God, with the restoration of damages, we are in complete readiness to respond swiftly and decisively to any enemy threat or adventurism,” declared the senior commander.

On June 13, the Zionist regime launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran, targeting military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 consecutive days. The United States escalated the conflict on June 22 by attacking three of Iran’s nuclear sites located in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.

Iran’s Armed Forces responded immediately and forcefully. Under Operation True Promise III, the IRGC Aerospace Force launched 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes, causing significant damage and heavy losses in cities across the occupied territories.

In retaliation for the U.S. strikes, Iranian forces also targeted al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar—the largest American military installation in West Asia—with a barrage of missiles.

The confrontation concluded on June 24, when a ceasefire was enforced.

