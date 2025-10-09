US seeks global domination through military expansion: IRGC Commander

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian commander has accused the United States of using its military deployments worldwide as a means to threaten and dominate other nations.

According to IRNA, speaking at an event in the northwestern city of Mashhad on Wednesday, Brigadier General Gholam Reza Soleimani, head of the Basij Organization of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), said Washington’s actions reflect a policy of militarized intimidation rather than defense.

Soleimani criticized the United States for what he described as a symbolic move to change the name of its Department of Defense to the “Department of War,” arguing that the shift represents a deeper ideological transformation of the American military.

“The move shows that Trump seeks to reshape the U.S. military’s identity and usher in a new era of wars driven by its alliance with the Zionist regime and their shared narratives,” he said.

The commander said it was ironic that Washington and Tel Aviv portray countries such as China, Russia, Venezuela, Iran, and even Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base as threats to their security.

Soleimani further claimed that former U.S. president Donald Trump’s ultimate goal was to pursue wealth and power, guided by “Israeli lobbies that dictate American policies.”

