Gen. Hajizadeh played great role in Iran's missile program: Official

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Armed Forces Judicial Organization praised martyred commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh as a key figure in the country’s missile development, saying his role alongside martyred General Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam brought pride to the nation.

In a meeting on Monday with Hajizadeh’s family, Hojjatoleslam Ahmad Pourkhaghan said that Iran’s missile strikes against US forces at Iraq’s Ain al-Asad base in response to the 2020 assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani, as well as more recent operations known as “True Promise 1 and 2,” were the result of work by Hajizadeh and his colleagues in the IRGC aerospace division.

Pourkhaghan referred to the Israeli assassination of Iranian military commanders in the June attacks against the country, saying such attacks were aimed at weakening Iran’s Armed Forces and stirring unrest amid economic hardship.

“But contrary to their predictions, the Iranian nation, with exemplary unity, stood against Israel and America,” he added.

