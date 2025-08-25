IRGC Chief warns Israel of “more crushing response” to future aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned that the Israeli regime will receive a more "crushing response" in case of any new act of aggression against Iran.

Major General Mohammad Pakpour made the remarks during a meeting with Ahmadreza Pourkhaghan, the head of the Judiciary Organization of the Armed Forces, on Saturday.

Referring to the IRGC’s combat readiness, the top commander said that “if the Zionist regime repeats its aggression against the country, it will receive a more regret-inducing and crushing response than the 12-day war in June.”

He also stated that ensuring the safety and security of the IRGC personnel remains a priority, as in the past.

The head of the Judiciary Organization of the Armed Forces, while describing the IRGC as a “thorn in the eyes of enemies of Islam and Iran,” hailed it for defending the nation’s honor and dignity, as well as the oppressed people across the region with all its might for the past 47 years.

While honoring Major General Hossein Salami, he said that although the Israeli assassination of the former IRGC chief was “a great loss for the country”, the timely appointment of General Pakpour by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, “thwarted the Zionist regime's plot to create chaos in the country.”

Pourkhaghan also paid tribute to Martyr Tehrani Moghaddam, the founding father of Iran’s missile program, and Martyr General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the former commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, for their contributions to make the nation proud.

The IRGC has repeatedly warned the Tel Aviv regime and its main backer, the United States, as well as their allies that the Islamic Republic would give punitive responses to any violation of its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security.

