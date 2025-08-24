Statement: IRGC stands by govt., nation with all capabilities, might

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said that it has stood by the Iranian government, noble nation of the Islamic Iran with all its might and power.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the Government Week, IRGC congratulated the auspicious occasion to all government officials and authorities who played a leading role in the progress and development of the Islamic Iran.

The Government Week is a valuable opportunity to review and clarify the outstanding and prominent role played by martyrs the foremer President Mohammad Ali Rajaei and his Prime Minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar, and former president martyr Ebrahim Raeisi who made their utmost efforts in the enhacement of the status of the Islamic Iran in the international stage, the statement emphasized.

As the region and world are now facing complex developments and multi-layered and combined confrontations between influential actors, Islamic Iran, relying on the faith, insight, and resistance of the noble nation and under the wise guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, continues the path of progress and development with utmost power, the statement continued.

The IRGC statement went on to express gratitue for the unflinching efforts of the administration of President Pezeshkian in responding to the country's needs in various fields, and supporting the armed forces in critical condition, especially in the recent 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran and the criminal US government, which is a clear example of synergy between government and armed forces in defending the security and dignity of the Islamic Iran.