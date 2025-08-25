President Pezeshkian expresses gratitude to Supreme Leader, reaffirms commitment to national unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his sincere appreciation for the supportive remarks made on Sunday by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

He emphasized the importance of attentively listening to the Supreme Leader’s guidance, particularly regarding national unity and cohesion.

In a message posted on his X account, Pezeshkian reaffirmed that the President’s duty is to pursue honorable and selfless service. He noted that this responsibility stems from the promise made to the people and is aimed at elevating the name and dignity of Iran.

.......................

End/ 257