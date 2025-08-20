Lukashenko slams Western sanctions on Belarus, Iran as ‘economic terrorism’

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has denounced Western sanctions imposed on his country and Iran as “economic terrorism”, Russian news agency TASS reported.

“We are striving to build a multipolar world, a world where every country determines its own development path independently and without external interference,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying during talks with President Masoud Pezeshkian in Minsk on Wednesday.

He said joint efforts by Belarus and Iran within the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, and other multilateral groups shaping a “fair and constructive agenda” would strengthen their ability to withstand economic restrictions.

Lukashenko also welcomed Iran’s deeper role in the Eurasian Economic Union and voiced support for Tehran’s right to pursue peaceful nuclear energy. He condemned attacks by Israel and the United States during the recent 12-day war, saying strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure posed “a serious threat to regional and international stability and security.”

“It is important to refrain from any actions that could lead to new tensions if we are to achieve lasting peace,” Lukashenko said.